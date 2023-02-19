Prudential PLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Incyte by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
Incyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ INCY opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.12. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.