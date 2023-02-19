Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $104,410,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth $70,330,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,099,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 442,356 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,099,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,466,000 after acquiring an additional 352,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 606,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 328,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $94.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $97.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

