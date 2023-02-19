Prudential PLC Purchases 23,186 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 604.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 208,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 141,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 362,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $83.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.