Prudential PLC Sells 12,856 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,856 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after purchasing an additional 223,279 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,483,000 after purchasing an additional 627,517 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,476,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,476,000 after purchasing an additional 214,860 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,415,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,657,000 after purchasing an additional 384,519 shares during the period.

NYSE A opened at $148.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $1,161,175.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,889 shares of company stock worth $29,810,061 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

