Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Stories

