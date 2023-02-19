Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Insider Activity at Purple Innovation

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 5,960,320 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $26,821,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,814,450 shares in the company, valued at $210,665,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.58.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.