Qtum Market Capitalization Achieves $362.62 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. Qtum has a market cap of $362.62 million and approximately $142.52 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00014172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,688.15 or 0.06897512 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00082670 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00029762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00058349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00029716 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,543,220 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.