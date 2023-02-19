Quantum (QUA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $181,077.18

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,602.85 and $181,077.18 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00044426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029047 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001696 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00018755 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004017 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00215989 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,703.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,056.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

