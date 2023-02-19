Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5,603.16

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,603.16 and $181,088.71 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00044585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029392 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00018953 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00216549 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,429.36 or 0.99989364 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,056.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

