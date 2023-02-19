QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $103.65 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, QUASA has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $103.65 million and approximately $121,724.26 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00018972 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00216818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,427.07 or 1.00000446 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00138113 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $119,288.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.