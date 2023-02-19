QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Holdings Cut by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,507,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,215,000 after purchasing an additional 250,716 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 501,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,857,000 after purchasing an additional 381,846 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $120.61.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

