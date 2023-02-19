Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $41.67 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

