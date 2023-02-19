Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

CAT stock opened at $247.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.39 and its 200 day moving average is $215.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.