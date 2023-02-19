Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $201.59 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.69. The firm has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

