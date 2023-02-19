Radicle (RAD) Market Capitalization Hits $105.34 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00008736 BTC on exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $105.34 million and $6.82 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002098 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00424021 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,935.90 or 0.28090105 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000146 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
