Rakon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,057.78 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a market capitalization of $61.46 million and $19,057.78 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

