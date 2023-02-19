Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,180,000 after purchasing an additional 778,289 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 765,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,962,000 after purchasing an additional 674,405 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

