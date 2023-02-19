Raymond James Cuts Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target to C$1.75

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 167,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 13.3% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,382,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

