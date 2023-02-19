Raymond James Cuts Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target to C$1.75

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Trilogy Metals Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.33.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
