ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $9,883.27 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00401877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00029826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013453 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000814 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00017049 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003999 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

