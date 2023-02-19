Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Shares Acquired by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC increased its stake in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,740 shares during the period. Rent the Runway makes up 0.6% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC owned about 1.00% of Rent the Runway worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 127.1% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 24.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rent the Runway news, CRO Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $36,905.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 529,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,447.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $34,893.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $36,905.33. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 529,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,447.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,713 shares of company stock valued at $115,966 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rent the Runway Stock Down 4.8 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $246.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.76. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 53.24% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.