Reviewing Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wag! Group and Smart Share Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $45.88 million 1.92 -$830,000.00 N/A N/A Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.62 -$19.55 million ($0.26) -5.08

Wag! Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart Share Global.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Smart Share Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings for Wag! Group and Smart Share Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Wag! Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 160.42%. Smart Share Global has a consensus target price of $1.70, indicating a potential upside of 28.79%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Smart Share Global.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and Smart Share Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A N/A -29.81% Smart Share Global -14.40% -14.31% -10.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wag! Group beats Smart Share Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wag! Group



Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

About Smart Share Global



Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 5.7 million power banks in 845,000 POIs in 1,700 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

