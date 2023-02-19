RichQUACK.com 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.97 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded up 1% against the dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $64.87 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.12 or 0.00424153 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,897.03 or 0.28096675 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com launched on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, "RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com."

