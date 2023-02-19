Rocket Pool Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.26 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $51.41 or 0.00210427 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $986.39 million and $15.26 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002065 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.36 or 0.00421042 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.99 or 0.27890587 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.
About Rocket Pool
Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,113,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,185,084 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Rocket Pool Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.
