Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rollins has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 369,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 221,355 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $2,307,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 72,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,616 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

