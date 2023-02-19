Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $77,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.63.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP opened at $427.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

