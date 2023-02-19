Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $77,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.63.
Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %
ROP opened at $427.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.
