Royal Bank of Canada Increases USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target to $23.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of USAC stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -108.05 and a beta of 1.54.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,105.26%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $58,661.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,187.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $317,808.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 515,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,031 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.