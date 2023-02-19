Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $12.97 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 32.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,850 shares of company stock worth $77,083,564. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

