Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 85,035 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,035 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $13,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $117.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

