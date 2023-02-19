Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,088 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,232 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after buying an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

DVN opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.82.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

