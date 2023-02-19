Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,630 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in American International Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $8,251,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 2.2 %

American International Group stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

