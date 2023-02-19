Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,802 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also

