Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,689 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.0 %

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $496.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $457.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.