Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 818,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 279,952 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 27,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 52.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,659 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

