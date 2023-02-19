Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Hits $0.0028

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $124.02 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Saitama has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Saitama

Saitama is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00282667 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,578,463.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

