Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $195.00 at Barclays

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.14.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.80. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,608 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Get Rating

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

