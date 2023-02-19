Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $195.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2023

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.14.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.80. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,608 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.