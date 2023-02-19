Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 129,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 618,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,259,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,879,000 after buying an additional 69,342 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

