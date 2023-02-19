Sapphire Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.49 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $20.49 million and $7,718.98 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.75 or 0.06854355 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00079637 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00029558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00057509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00030573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001105 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

