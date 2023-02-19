Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCWTF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Schweiter Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Schweiter Technologies to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from CHF 1,250 to CHF 875 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Schweiter Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCWTF opened at $893.00 on Thursday. Schweiter Technologies has a twelve month low of $893.00 and a twelve month high of $893.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $884.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $883.58.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of extruded and cast plastic sheets, composite panels, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers new generation for traffic signs made from aluminum composite panels; decorative façade material and innovative roof cladding made from aluminum composite panels; individual photo wall, printed on lightweight foam sheets; and cycle shelter with optimum weather protection from extruded acrylic sheets.

Further Reading

