Scotiabank Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$33.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.19.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.8 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$26.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

