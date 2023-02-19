SelfKey (KEY) One Day Volume Hits $133.14 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 77.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. SelfKey has a market cap of $53.35 million and approximately $133.14 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 133.1% higher against the US dollar.

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

