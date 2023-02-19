SG Fleet Group Limited (SGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from SG Fleet Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.81.

SG Fleet Group Limited provides motor vehicle fleet management, vehicle leasing, short-term hire, consumer vehicle finance, and salary packaging services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers fleet management services, including pricing and quoting, funding, procurement and delivery, fuel and toll management, maintenance and accident management, roadside assistance, registration and infringement management, reporting and invoicing, contract revision, changeover consulting, and vehicle disposal services.

