Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $204.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $45,218,092. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

