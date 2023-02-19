Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $666.75.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $677.35 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $685.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

