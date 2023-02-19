Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.02.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

