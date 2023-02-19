Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

Insider Activity

Leidos Price Performance

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $101.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

