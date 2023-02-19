Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $592,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $185.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

