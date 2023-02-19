Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 30,413 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,413 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

CAE Trading Down 1.1 %

CAE Company Profile

CAE opened at $23.33 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.