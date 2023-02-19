Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,265 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $300,998,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464,583 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.