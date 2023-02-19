Short Interest in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Drops By 8.3%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRVN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Driven Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

Driven Brands Company Profile

DRVN stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

