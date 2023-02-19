Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 40 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,374 shares of company stock worth $195,824,085. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.6 %

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.42.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $743.97 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $768.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $674.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.